Chadchart supports organizing ‘Bangkok Naruemit Pride’ festival and paradeson June 5

Bangkok governor-elect Chadchart Sittipunt joined an event to announce the Bangkok Naruemit Pride 2022 festival and promised to implement his policy to promote monthly festivals in the capital.

The Bangkok Pride working group will organize the Bangkok Naruemit Pride 2022 on June 5. The festival will include parades from WatKhaek to Silom Road and performances reflecting gender inclusion.



Regarding international practice, June is the “Pride Month” when there are campaigns on gender inclusion and activities full of rainbow colors which symbolize people of all sexual orientations.

Mr Chadchart said the Bangkok Naruemit Pride 2022 festival was in line with one of his 214 policies for Bangkok. It concerned a policy to organize 12 festivals for 12 months in the capital. He considered festivals as a good short-term method to stimulate economy.







In response to the concern of the festival’s organizers on their request to use public places for their activities, Mr Chadchart said that Bangkok must be open and well-planned activities could be organized. He added that parades were common in cities worldwide. (TNA)



































