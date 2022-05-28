Cambodia Airways launches Phnom Penh-Samui twice-weekly direct flights

Cambodia Airways has launched a new direct service between Phnom Penh and Samui, with two flights a week operating on Tuesday and Friday.

The new Phnom Penh-Samui service is operated by an Airbus A319 aircraft, with approximately 150 seats. Flight KR723 departs the Cambodian capital at 08.30 Hrs. and arrives in Samui at 09.40 Hrs., while Flight KR724 departs Samui at 10.40 Hrs. to arrive in Phnom Penh at 11.50 Hrs.



On hand at Samui Airport to personally welcome fifty passengers on Cambodia Airways’ inaugural Phnom Penh-Samui flight on Friday 20 May, 2022, were representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Koh Samui Municipality Tourism Council of SuratThani Province, Koh Samui Tourism Promotion Association, Southern Thai Hotels Association, East Coast Samui Spa Association, and Samui Airport. Accompanying passengers on the inaugural flight were members of Cambodia Airways management.







Mrs. SupakanYodchun, Director of TAT Ko Samui Office, said “The opening of this new route will be beneficial in connecting tourists and investors between Thailand and Cambodia. It will help stimulate the economy of Ko Samui, KoPha-ngan and Ko Tao which have much to offer in the way of beautiful beaches and sea, and at the same time offer tourists and expats a convenient way to combine these attractions with Cambodia and its art, culture and ancient temple sites.” (TAT)







































