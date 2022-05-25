Chadchart and Bangkok councilors-elect check delayed underpass

Bangkok governor-elect Chadchart Sittipunt together with Bangkok councilors-elect from Pheu Thai and Democrat parties on Tuesday inspected the delayed construction of the Ratchada-Rajapruek underpass which affected traffic flows.Mr Chadchart said the underpass project required the relocation of public utility pipelines. It was about 600 days behind schedule and its contract had been extended continuously. The delay caused long-standing traffic congestion and he invited Bangkok councilors-elect from both political parties to see the problem because they represented the localities, he said.



Mr Chadchart said many construction sites had serious impacts on traffic flows in the capital, there were 14 locations of large-scale construction in Bangkok and all of them were delayed. He hoped Bangkok councilors concerned would find out the causes of the delay and help solve the problem.

The solution had to be urgent because the issue caused traffic congestion, Mr Chadchart said. (TNA)





































