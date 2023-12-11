Over 82,000 enroll in debt relief program

More than 82,000 individuals have enrolled in the government’s initiative to assist distressed debtors in servicing their obligations to informal lenders within just nine days since its launch. The program, which aims to provide relief to those burdened by debt, has seen registrations totaling 4.3 billion baht.

Registration for the program remains open until February 29, offering multiple methods for individuals to sign up, including in-person registration at local district offices, through the ThaID mobile application, or by contacting the Interior Ministry’s Damrongtham Center hotline at 1567.







Among the participants, residents of Bangkok lead the list, with 5,349 people signing up, collectively owing 363.8 million baht. Nakhon Si Thammarat and Songkhla follow closely behind, with 3,473 participants each, holding debts amounting to 183.6 million baht.

In contrast, three provinces, namely Mae Hong Son, Ranong, and Samut Songkhram, have fewer than 300 participants, with debts ranging from 4.2 million baht to 12.5 million baht.







Permanent Secretary for Interior Suttipong Juljarern urges all struggling Thais grappling with household debt to take advantage of this opportunity to regain control of their finances.

According to the ministry, 22,900 people registered for assistance on the first day of the program, with 21,001 doing so online and 1,089 opting for in-person registration at their local district offices, amassing a total debt of 935.31 million baht. (NNT)



























