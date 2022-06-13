Central Pattana launching 37 more mixed-use hotel projects in Thailand by 2026

Central Pattana Plc (CPN) is launching 37 hotel projects worth 10 billion baht in 27 provinces, to be managed by Centara Hotels and Resorts, with the intention of creating 3,900 jobs nationwide.

Wallaya Chirathivat, president and CEO of CPN, stated that the company’s five-year investment plan for its hotel business, which will conclude in 2026, will strengthen its retail-led mixed-use developments, as hotels will be a key component of every CPN project going forward.







Wallaya added that the 37 hotels will provide a total of 4,000 rooms and should be able to generate at least 3,900 jobs, especially in second-tier cities, as part of the company’s strategy to expand its presence beyond major metropolitan areas.

The president of the CPN stated that the first hotel, the 218-room Centara Korat, will be the first fully-integrated mixed-use development in the Northeast when it opens in September of this year.





Phoom Chirathivat, the head of hotel properties at CPN, stated that Centara will manage all 37 new hotels, including 25 properties in the premium budget segment known as Go! Hotel, eight Centara One hotels, a lifestyle brand created for CPN, and four under the upscale Centara brand.

In addition to its partnership with CPN, Phoom stated that Centara is expected to sign 20 new management contracts this year, adding to its portfolio of 90 hotels either in operation or under construction. (NNT)

































