Car sales in Thailand will pick up this year from easing travel curbs and economic recovery

By Pattaya Mail
Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for the FTI’s automotive industry division, said the forecast is supported by easing of travel curbs and economic recovery.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) still forecasts car sales at 800,000 to 850,000 vehicles, or a rise of 5.4% to 12%.

According to the FTI, domestic car sales in Thailand fell 17.2% in December 2021 from a year earlier and dropped 4.2% in the whole of last year, due to coronavirus outbreaks and a shortage of microchips.
The FTI said car sales totaled 86,145 units in December and 759,119 vehicles in all 2021, slightly above target.


Car exports, however, jumped about 48% in December from a year earlier and rose 30.4% in the whole of 2021, the FTI said. It predicts car exports to rise by 4.3% to 1 million vehicles in 2022.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world’s top carmakers, including Toyota, Honda and Mitsubishi.
The industry accounts for about 10% of Thailand’s gross domestic product and its manufacturing jobs. (NNT)

