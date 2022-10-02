Cannabis businesses in Thailand call for clear regulation

Cannabis businesses are calling for clarity on cannabis usage after the House of Representatives’ withdrawal of the Cannabis and Hemp Bill from its agenda earlier this month.

Debates over cannabis regulation are still ongoing due to concerns over easier access among youths following the removal of the plant from the national narcotics list in June. On September 14, the House of Representatives voted to remove the Cannabis and Hemp Bill from its agenda, with opposing MPs citing concerns that the bill was too unclear and claiming it potentially exposed adolescents to health hazards. The Bhumjaithai Party, which sponsored the law, protested the bill’s withdrawal.







Due to these uncertainties, the Cannabis Investment Summit World Holding Group, together with farmers and investors, plans to petition the Ministry of Public Health for clarification on the issue.

Sittichai Daengprasert, chairman of the Dietary Supplement Industry Club and Herbal Industry Club under the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), stated that the unclear stance on cannabis usage had triggered concerns for farmers and investors who have already started cannabis businesses. He added that the ongoing issue has caused a delay in business investment ventures and may force Thailand to abandon its aim to commercialize cannabis as a value-added commodity if the problem is not resolved. (NNT)

































