Canadian man fined for rollerblading on Bangkok’s road

A Canadian Man was fined 1,000 baht for rollerblading on Sukhumvit’s busy road.

A video clip showing him rollerblading through traffic on Sukhumvit Road went viral online and netizens expressed concern over his safety without protective gear on busy road.







The police tracked him down to a condo in the Lumpini area, Phathumwan district. The man, identified as Mr. Jordan Joseph Mciver, 37 was called in to the Lumpini Police Station for questioning about the incident, filmed on Oct 14.

He admitted to being the man in the video clip, saying he was exercising and sightseeing and did not know his action violated the Thai law. He promised not to do it again and accepted the punishment.







He was charged with obstructing a public road in a way that may affect safety or cause inconvenience to commuters. (TNA)













































