Thailand presses Volvo over EX30 concerns, puts consumer safety first

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting consumers affected by concerns surrounding the Volvo EX30 electric vehicle, with Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Supamas Isarabhakdi meeting Swedish diplomats and executives from Volvo Cars Thailand to discuss solutions and ensure vehicle owners receive appropriate support.

Supamas, who oversees Thailand’s Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB), was joined by senior officials in talks with Swedish Ambassador to Thailand Anna Hammargren, embassy representatives, and Volvo executives. The meeting focused on addressing concerns related to the EX30 and protecting the rights of affected consumers. The discussions come amid heightened attention following two separate vehicle fire incidents involving EX30 models. While Volvo has already compensated the owners involved and provided replacement vehicles, authorities said concerns remain among consumers regarding battery safety and charging practices.







Ambassador Hammargren thanked the Thai government for the opportunity to discuss the issue and expressed Sweden’s willingness to work constructively with all parties involved. She emphasized the importance of consumer responsibility and the strong relationship between Sweden and Thailand.

Chris Wailes, Managing Director of Volvo Cars Thailand, said the company places the highest priority on customer safety and is moving forward with a battery replacement program for affected vehicles. He said battery testing will be conducted with certified Thai authorities on June 22 and that Volvo aims to make Thailand the first country in the world to complete battery replacements for every affected EX30 owner by August 2026. The company has also provided charging credits worth 8,500 baht to all EX30 owners, regardless of whether they were directly affected by the incidents. Around 1,200 customers have already received the benefit.

Supamas said the government is committed to ensuring fairness for both businesses and consumers, but stressed that consumer safety must come first. “We are ready to listen to all sides and ensure fairness based on transparency and facts,” she said. “However, the safety and rights of consumers must always be the top priority. We want all affected vehicle owners to receive assistance as quickly and comprehensively as possible.”

According to OCPB Secretary-General Ronnarong Poolpipat, the agency has been monitoring the matter closely and maintaining discussions with Volvo since the fire incidents occurred. Although the affected customers were satisfied with the compensation and replacement vehicles, he noted that both vehicles involved in the fires had reportedly been charged above 70% battery capacity, exceeding the level recommended by the manufacturer. The incidents nevertheless raised concerns among consumers who had followed company guidance.







Ronnarong said the Consumer Protection Board had resolved to pursue legal action within the scope of its authority and based on available evidence. He added that the situation has begun to stabilize and that the OCPB will continue serving as a mediator to ensure affected consumers receive fair treatment. Supamas reiterated that the government would not leave consumers to face the issue alone and pledged to continue monitoring the situation until all EX30 owners can use their vehicles with confidence and peace of mind. Consumers seeking assistance or wishing to file complaints can contact the OCPB through its hotline, mobile application, website, or local Damrongdhama centers nationwide. (TNA)

















































