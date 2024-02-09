‘Cambodia-Thailand Business Forum 2024’ held in Bangkok

On the occasion of the Cambodian prime minister’s official visit to Thailand, representatives of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce were part of the visiting delegation. Together with the Board of Trade of Thailand, the business representatives took part in the Cambodia-Thailand Business Forum 2024.

This seminar was held to promote trade and investment cooperation between the private sectors of Thailand and Cambodia, along with fostering bilateral discussions on elevating the Thai-Cambodian relation toward a “strategic partnership”.







Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet gave an address on trade and investment cooperation between businesspersons of both countries, noting there was a target of increasing bilateral trade to 15 billion USD within 2025. The Cambodian leader also touched on developing logistics, promoting tourism and transboundary travel, labor cooperation, and energy security.

Sanan Angubolkul, Thai Chamber of Commerce Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Trade of Thailand, said Cambodia now has agreements and regulations that better facilitate foreign investment and at atmosphere conducive to investment has been fostered. The country also possesses many export channels that leverage special tax schemes granted by other nations, making investment in Cambodia an attractive choice for Thai investors.







The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) approved 247 new projects in 2023, with 71 of these projects being located inside special economic zones. The investment amount involved was roughly 4.9 billion USD and the projects are expected to create about 300,000 jobs. (NNT)































