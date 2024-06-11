Three-digit lottery tickets coming soon

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has announced the approval of a new three-digit lottery ticket by the Cabinet, bringing exciting news for lottery enthusiasts across the country.

The new lottery, dubbed N3, will offer a unique gameplay experience, allowing players to participate in four different games with a single ticket: 3-digit exact match, 2-digit exact match, 3-digit rearranged match, and a special prize.







In a Facebook post, Prime Minister explained that if no one wins the special prize in a particular draw, the accumulated prize money will be carried over to the next draw, but only for one additional draw. If no winner emerges in the subsequent draw, the unclaimed prize money will be transferred to the state’s revenue.

Further details regarding the N3 lottery, including pricing and purchase procedures, will be announced by the Government Lottery Office in due course. (TNA)





































