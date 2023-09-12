Cabinet meeting to discuss power bills, oil prices and free visas for Chinese tourists

The first Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Sep 13) will discuss several measures to ensure the welfare of the people, said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin who also serves as the Minister of Finance.

He urged the media to follow up on the news after the Cabinet meeting, as there would be measures to reduce electricity costs, lower oil prices, and provide free visas to Chinese tourists.







The prime minister also provided an overview of the government’s policy discussions on the first day of the parliamentary session yesterday.

He described the atmosphere as positive, creative, and well-organized, with some proposals ready for consideration. Clarifications were made, particularly regarding the budget, work processes, timelines, and legal frameworks.







Specific directives will be issued after the government completes the delivery of its policy statement to the parliament.

The prime minister explained the funding sources for the digital wallet project that further details would be discussed in the meeting at the Ministry of Finance. (TNA)











