Cabinet forms committee to help those affected by mass shooting

BANGKOK – A meeting of cabinet ministers has approved a proposal to establish a committee to follow up on measures to help those affected by the mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima over the weekend.





Following the cabinet meeting on Tuesday (Feb 11), Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, said the meeting discussed measures to assist victims of the mass shooting in the northeastern province. He said officials are also looking into the motive behind the attack. The Prime Minister said the government’s project to allocate land to civil servants would be beneficial because he wanted them to own their own home. He said that meanwhile, the Royal Thai Army is examining the rules and regulations as well as issues relating to the project, while the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, Gen. Apirat Kongsompong, explained that lower-ranking civil servants can file their complaints directly with the army.

Gen. Prayut insisted that all issues will be examined. Following the incident, it is important to revise the current measures. The incident serves as a lesson for all sides to improve their operations to prevent a similar occurrence from happening. He expressed concern about imitative behavior, along with the use of social media, saying such a tragic event should not be promoted, as seen in other countries. The government is taking stringent measures to deal with social media users who post content that incites violence or causes panic. Legal action will be taken, and offenders cannot claim that they were in a state of ignorance. All involved can help monitor activities on social media to prevent people from copying unproductive or violent acts.

The Prime Minister decreed that a committee be set up to follow up on measures to help those affected by the mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima. Gen. Prayut said he did not want the issue to cause conflict, because many people are still grieving over what happened. The issue should not lead to hatred. He said Nakhon Ratchasima will soon hold a national merit-making ceremony.

The Prime Minister said he will travel to Nakhon Ratchasima province on Tuesday evening, to attend the cremation rites of those who died in the mass shooting, while other cabinet ministers will attend funeral ceremonies this week. He instructed the provincial governor and related units to provide financial and remedial assistance, with the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Ministry of Labor and the Social Security Office (SSO) working on compensation for the victims and their families.

Gen. Prayut said the government is also considering other measures to help those affected. He thanked everyone for their cooperation.