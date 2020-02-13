Steve Younger knocks over in form golfer Dave (Is There Any) Maw by 4 points, stops 5 in a row

PSC Growling Swan Golf played out of “Bogey’s Bar & Grill”

Monday, 10th of Feb, 2019. Mt Shadow G.C. Stableford

Monday with 13 golfers we were heading off to Mountain Shadow, another course that used to figure regularly on our calendar. It’s unfortunate that this course, along with sister course Crystal Bay, are like most courses in this region, screaming for water. A shame as this is also a good course for us to play.





The course as it played was dry but it appears not to be in too bad a condition. I can honestly say it was not that bad, and I have played on dryer tracks. Dams and creeks were at an all-time low yet again, and if there is no rains soon, they will be in trouble. Don’t forget Songkran is in April and that gets priority over everything in the water department.

The weather was good for us but we are gearing up for what appears to be a long hot summer. It is getting warmer and we are going to cop it this year.

We were playing one flight only and we were to play all the novelties while attacking this course from the blue tees.

A turn up for the books, Steve Younger stopped the run of Dave Maw, returning with a good score of 38 pts, back in the winner’s circle for Steve. Second home and 4 points off the winner was Dave Maw. Rounding out the day’s winners was Craig Duncan!

Winners from Mountain Shadow GC

1st Steve Younger (15) 38 pts.

2nd Dave Maw (17) 34 pts.

3rd Craig Duncan (11) 29 pts.

Near pins: #5 Dave Maw, #8 Still waiting, #15 & #17 Steve Younger,

Long first putt: #9 Craig Duncan & #18 Dave Maw.







