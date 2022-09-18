Businesses to help develop Thailand as Asia’s hub for hemp industries

Private businesses in Thailand are looking to network with hemp suppliers in order to capitalize on the plant’s industrial and medical potential. The Thai Industrial Hemp Trade Association (TIHTA) recently signed a cooperation agreement with 12 manufacturing industries to showcase innovations and technology related to the hemp industry later this year.







TIHTA President Pornchai Patthaminthara said this development will promote networking and allow for better access to quality raw materials. The agreement will also contribute to product research and development, knowledge sharing, improved production standards and planning, and forward management of prices. Additionally, the signatories will seek to promote accurate information about the benefits of hemp and its relevance to each industry as part of efforts to develop Thailand into Asia’s hub for hemp industries.







The Asia International Hemp Expo will be held from November 30 to December 3 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. It is expected to showcase Thailand’s capacity in the hemp and cannabis industries, as well as the full spectrum of cultivation technology and innovations. The expo will be Asia’s first business to business (B2B) hemp industry expo, geared toward 12 relevant industries. These include automobile and aircraft parts, food and drinks, nutritional supplements, medicine, spa and herbs, cosmetics, fashion and garments, wellness tourism, furniture and animal feed. About 300 exhibitors from Thailand and abroad are expected to participate in the event. (NNT)





































