10 months of roadwork begin next week in Pattaya

More than 10 months of disruptive roadwork will begin next week on Naklua Soi 12 as Pattaya upgrades the storm-drainage system there.

Groundbreaking on the 33.9-million-baht project begins several weeks after the contract began and work is scheduled to finish on July 7 next year.







The project calls for the usual underground cesspools and clarifiers, meter-wide pipe and the installation of two pumps.

The work will be divided into seven zones from Shell Tung Kay seafood restaurant to the Garden Sea View Resort, with only 100 meters of roadway closed at a time. Contractors promised to properly mark the construction zone, which often is not the case.

































