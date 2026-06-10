2026 World Cup broadcast deal for Thailand stalled over cost concerns

BANGKOK, Thailand – Efforts to secure the live broadcast rights for the 2026 World Cup in Thailand are held up due to concerns over high pricing and financial viability, the country’s sports minister said on Wednesday. Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Minister of Tourism and Sports, stated that the government has not yet held discussions with private sector firms regarding the purchase. He added that no private entities have contacted the government recently, despite previous reports suggesting commercial firms might purchase the rights.







The minister reiterated that the government would welcome private companies purchasing the rights as a commercial venture to generate their own revenue. However, he noted that he was unaware of the current pricing details or whether any price negotiations had taken place. “I believe the current obstacle remains the issue of price and whether the investment is worth the value,” Surasak said. (TNA)

















































