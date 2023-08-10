‘Buriram Marathon 2024’ set to make history as largest gathering of its kind in Thailand

The renowned ‘Buriram Marathon 2024’ is gearing up for its eighth annual installment, set to take place at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram Province. With over 30,000 runners expected to take part, the event is set to make history as the largest gathering of its kind in Thailand.

‘Buriram Marathon Presented by Chang Beverage’ recently hosted a press conference to outline the plans for the 2024 competition. This year’s event celebrates its 8th year under the world-class gold standard. Key figures such as Dr. Kongsak Yodmanee, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, Chaiwat Junthirapong, Governor of Buriram Province, Newin Chidchob, President of Chang Sanam International Circuit, and Pol Gen Sun Sarutanon, President of the Athletics Association of Thailand under royal patronage, are lending their support.







Private sponsors, including Suraphon Uthintu, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at Thospaak Co., Ltd. by Elephant Brand Drink, joined representatives from the public and private sectors, media outlets, running clubs, and countless participants at the press conference.

Scheduled for January 27, 2024, the marathon offers a diverse range of race distances, including the Marathon (42.195 km), Half Marathon (21.1 km), Mini Marathon (10.0 km), and Fun Run (4.554 km). The runners will experience the unique charm of both the Chang International Circuit and the Chang Arena Football Stadium, home to the Buriram United team, as they make their way from the racetrack to the football stadium.







Scheduled alongside the marathon is an Expo from 10:00 am to 8:00 am on January 27, 2024, featuring a variety of sports and health products catering to the needs of runners and health enthusiasts from around the globe. For further information and updates, interested parties can visit www.burirammarathon.com and the dedicated Buriram Marathon page. (NNT)





















