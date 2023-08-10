TAT holds ‘Write Your Own Amazing New Chapters’ in Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is holding a ‘Write Your Own Amazing New Chapters’ in Thailand event bringing in 60 influencers and travel writers from around Asia and the Pacific to network with 50 Thai tourism industry professionals and experience new and wonderful meaningful travel and sustainable tourism activities in established Thai destinations.







Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said “The ‘Write Your Own Amazing New Chapters’ in Thailand event reflects the ongoing ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign towards the promotion and development of high value and sustainable tourism. The activity also corresponds with the Thai government’s Bio-Circular-Green, or BCG, Economy Model, which is designed to stimulate a circular economy and underline Thailand’s vision for national development to achieve prosperity in terms of economic, social, and environmental sustainability.”







Taking place from 9-13 August 2023, the event is conceptualised to inspire invited influencers and travel writers to illustrate and share their impressions of the ‘Amazing New Chapters’ tourism experiences in Thailand with emphasis on the meaningful travel and sustainable activities in Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Rayong, Phuket, as well as Bangkok.

The invited influencers and travel writers include those from Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam, as well as foreign expatriates in Thailand.









The event kicked off on 9 August 2023, with a networking session in Bangkok to strengthen the relationship between the participants and TAT’s strategic partners, followed by a welcome dinner at the Columbia Pictures Aquaverse in Chon Buri with cultural performances and showcases that reflect Thailand’s 5F soft-power foundations – Food, Film, Festival, Fight, and Fashion.

From 10-13 August 2023, the participants – assigned into three groups – are scheduled to embark on three specially customised trips to Chiang Mai, Pattaya and Rayong, and Phuket. Each route represents abundant natural resources, history, and culture combined with new and meaningful travel and sustainable tourism experiences exclusive to each destination.

In Chiang Mai, the trip highlights its beautiful scenery and the unique Lanna culture through a night bike tour and local community workshops in combination with a thrilling paramotor ride, a relaxing spa, and an elephant care experience.







In the eventful destinations of Pattaya and Rayong, the itinerary combines a fun time at Columbia Pictures Aquaverse with soft adventure activities – trekking at Khao Laem Ya National Park and surfing at Mae Ramphueng Beach – and excursions to Nong Nooch and Rayong Botanical Gardens, Ban Phe and Roi Sao Market, and Rayong Floating Pagoda.

In the world-class destination of Phuket, the trip showcases luxury tourism experiences of a sunset cruise and a Thai cooking class at a fine-dining restaurant plus a range of tailormade experiences, including an activity at a local tourism community, a walking tour, relaxing spa, and a workshop at a local rum distillery.







All three routes present a multitude of gastronomy delights that highlight the diversity of cuisine unique to each destination and conclude with farewell activities and dinner in Bangkok.

TAT expects the ‘Write Your Own Amazing New Chapters’ event to inspire at least 150 creative contents publicised via social media platforms and online media outlets, resulting in no less than a 20,000,000 reach globally. (TAT)



























