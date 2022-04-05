Buakaw teaches Muay Thai to police in Chiang Mai and Lampang

The commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 5 includes Muay Thai as a compulsory subject in the curriculum of police corporal students and Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek is among their trainers.

Pol Lt Gen Piya Tavichai, the commissioner, signed an agreement with representatives of Pinsinchai and Banchamek Muay Thai gyms that would train police corporals in Chiang Mai and Lampang provinces on 15 Muay Thai combos for their self-defense and the conservation of Muay Thai boxing.



Besides, Muay Thai will be a compulsory subject for police corporal students and an optional subject for other trainees at the Provincial Police Region 5 School.

In the signing ceremony, Muay Thai boxers from Pinsinchai Gym demonstrated 15 Muay Thai combos and Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek showed the beautiful Muay Thai dance ritual, fiercely sparred with other trainers and proved his powerful Muay Thai kicks. (TNA)





































