Bruda whales sighted at Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park in the Gulf of Thailand

A healthy pair of Bruda whales (also known as Bryde’s whales) were recently sighted by Park rangers in Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park.

The pair, estimated to measure between approximately six and eight metres respectively, were seen on 20 February at 13.40 Hrs. behind the island of Ko Mae Ko in an area near the Wua Ta Lap Island channel, which is part of the Mu Ko ​​Ang Thong National Marine Park in the Gulf of Thailand in Surat Thani.







The Bruda whales were observed by the Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park officials from a safe distance, as they took pictures and recorded data. They notified tourism operators and fishermen in the area and asked they take care when navigating in the area to avoid harming the marine mammals.

Mu Ko ​​Ang Thong National Marine Park was established as a marine national park in 1980 and includes an archipelago of 42 islands that feature towering limestone mountains, thick jungle, white sandy beaches, waterfalls, and hidden coves and lakes to explore. Snorkelling, hiking, sea kayaking, diving, and simply chilling at the beach are some of the main activities that Mu Ko Ang Thong is famous for.







Most visitors arrive as part of a join-in day trip or by boat charter from Ko Samui or Ko Phangan. For those who wish to stay overnight, there are five simple bungalows and tents available on Ko Wua Ta Lap, the island that contains the Park headquarters. There is also a tourist information centre and restaurant, as well as a famous viewpoint from where visitors can see the panoramic view of the Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park.











