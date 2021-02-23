Bangkok police ready for upcoming anti-government rallies

Bangkok police have been readied to handle three anti-government rallies set at Ratchaprasong intersection this evening.

Pol Maj Gen Piya Tavichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said there would be rallies of young people from Nonthaburi province, the Free Youth group and the Ratsadon group which planned to start their demonstrations at Ratchaprasong intersection on Tuesday at 5pm.







He warned that despite the government’s decision to ease restrictions on business and activities, the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations and the disease control law were being imposed to ban gatherings in Bangkok. The planned rallies would violate the laws and pose risks of COVID-19 transmission, the deputy Bangkok police chief said.

Riot police were put on standby and situations would determine the size of riot police to be deployed, he said. He advised general people to avoid the vicinity of Ratchaprasong intersection from 3pm. (TNA)











