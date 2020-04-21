Broke Brit found living at Chiang Mai airport

Chiang Mai International Airport immigration officers helped a destitute foreign tourist living in the airport for a week.







Margaret Mary Jumbo, 44, had flown to Thailand from the United Kingdom March 14 on a visa-exemption stamp that expired April 12. However, all flights out of Thailand had been suspended and her visa was automatically extended.

That didn’t help her financial situation, however. With the U.K. in coronavirus lockdown, her employer did not transfer money to her as expected and she’s been waiting at the Chiang Mai airport for it.

Kanchana Aranruk, owner of 24 Guest House, contacted immigration to offer Jumbo free accommodations and food. She’s awaiting the resumption of flights to the U.K. to return home.







