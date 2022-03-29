‘Both Guilty’ at Oscars slap incident, says Thai University dean

An academic blamed both Chris Rock and Will Smith in the incident in which the latter slapped the former on the Oscars stage.

Dr Nantana Natavaropas, dean of the Political Communication College at Krirk University, put the blame on Rock who was a presenter and made fun of the illness of Smith’s wife and on Smith who used violence against Rock.



The incident happened when Rock made fun of the hairstyle of Jada Pinkett Smith while announcing the best documentary prize.

Dr Nantana said Rock should not have made fun of the impairment of anyone. People’s shapes, heights, complexions and hair should not be a fun speech topic, she said. Ms Smith suffered an autoimmune disorder which caused hair loss.







The dean criticized Will Smith for being an immature public figure. The act would set a bad example and people could consider violence as an acceptable solution because a Hollywood star did it, Dr Nantana said.

Both should learn their big lessons. As a comedian, Rock must not offend others. Meanwhile, Smith should have controlled his temper instead of making a violent response which would affect his image, Dr Nantana said. (TNA)































