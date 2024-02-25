Bookings open for Bangkok-Ayutthaya steam train ride to mark birth of Thai railway

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is organising a special excursion train from Bangkok to Ayutthaya with steam locomotive to celebrate its 127th anniversary on 26 March 2024.

Travellers will get a chance to ride on a Pacific steam locomotive, numbers 824 and 850, from the World War II era. The special steam train ride will leave from Hua Lamphong.







Train No. 901/902 will depart the station at 08.10 Hrs. and will arrive in Ayutthaya at 10.20 Hrs. Passengers will have six hours to tour the ancient capital, before the train leaves for Bangkok at 16.40 Hrs. and arrive in Bangkok at 18.50 Hrs.

The train will stop at Sam Sen, Bang Sue, Don Mueang, and Rangsit stations, so passengers can board or disembark at any of these stations.

Bookings open on 25 February 2024, from 08.30 Hrs. onwards via D-Ticket mobile application and website (www.dticket.railway.co.th) or at the ticket booths at SRT stations across Thailand.







Round-trip prices for adults and children are 329 Baht for third-class, 529 Baht for second-class air-conditioned, and 799 Baht for sleeper and special air-conditioned cars. The price includes snacks and drinks on both the outbound and return trips.

For more information, contact the 24/7 SRT Call Center 1690.

The SRT is also partnering with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Ayutthaya Office to offer a special one-day tuk-tuk tour for passengers on the steam locomotive excursion train.







The tour will cost 450 baht (discounted from 900 baht) and will take tourists to over 10 important sites in Ayutthaya, from 10.30 – 16.30 Hrs. To book the tuk-tuk tour, scan the QR code and attach the train ticket. For more information, contact the TAT Ayutthaya office at 035 246 076-7. (TAT)

































