Thief steals purse containing priceless jewels from under husband’s nose at Pattaya bar

A daring but very swift thief stole a woman’s purse left in the care of her husband at a beer bar in central Pattaya.

The victim, Siriporn Busdee Massey, 48, recounted the incident when she and her husband had been enjoying drinks at The Montrose Bar in Soi Honey on Central Pattaya Road at around 7:30 p.m. on May 20 when she had to go to the restroom, leaving her handbag in the care of her husband.







During her absence, an unidentified woman seized the opportunity to snatch Siriporn’s handbag without her husband noticing. Upon returning, Siriporn discovered that her Louis Vuitton bag containing valuable diamond bracelets worth over a hundred thousand baht was missing and immediately requested to review the CCTV footage.







Siriporn reported to police that the stolen items included a large hand bag worth 40,000 baht, a small Louis Vuitton bag worth 20,000 baht, a 2-carat diamond bracelet valued at 50,000 baht, eyeglasses worth 17,000 baht, a phone, and important documents, totaling over 130,000 baht.

CCTV footage showed that while Siriporn went to the bathroom, the thief walked by the bar and swiped the bag right from under the man’s nose without him even flinching.

Police will try to identify the thief caught on CCTV and bring her to justice.















