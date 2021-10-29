Bocelli doubtful of New Year performance in Thailand; Lisa says “no”

Questions have been raised about the government’s communication of news relating to its effort to invite globally renowned artists to perform in Thailand for New Year’s countdown events, after the Korean managing agency of pop celebrity Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban issued a statement saying the artist will not be able to participate.







South Korea’s YG Entertainment issued a statement on Thursday (28 Oct) denying that Lisa had confirmed her participation in a countdown event in Thailand. The company said it was “grateful and honored for such a proposal to appear, but unfortunately, Lisa will not be able to attend the event.”



Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the miscommunication was due to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports having communicated the matter without having examined the relevant details.







He said he would currently withhold from speaking about whether renowned opera tenor Andrea Bocelli would be able to hold a countdown performance in Thailand, adding that a lesson has been learned to not speak about something that is not yet final. The minister said he would be more careful when giving out information in the future.

Speaking about the relaxation of COVID-19 measures to accommodate the November 1 ‘reopening’ of Thailand to international tourists, Mr. Phiphat said all areas in the 17 ‘Blue Zone’ provinces that will open up to tourists have completed preparations. He said only Krabi, Phang-nga, and Bangkok will be opened in their entirety, while the remaining Blue Zone provinces will be partially opened.







Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul expressed his belief that the miscommunication would not affect people’s confidence in Thailand, and efforts to ‘reopen’ the country will continue nonetheless. (NNT)































