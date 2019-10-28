BMA stops taxi motorcyclists riding on pavements or job denied

BANGKOK – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has conducted a survey of taxi motorcyclists before introducing a penalty measure against them riding on pavements which could see them prohibited from doing the job for three years. A sizeable number of motorcyclists, including taxi motorcyclists, have been found violating the rule.

BMA Spokesperson Pol Capt Phongsakorn Khwanmuang conducted the survey with taxi motorcyclists and other people outlining the campaign against parking or riding motorcycles on sidewalks. Punitive measure call for the seizure of a taxi motorcyclist’s jacket to deny the wrongdoer performing the job for three years.

The BMA spokesperson conducted the poll in the Sukhumvit 21 area of Wattana district, and Sukhumvit 18 and Sukhumvit 22 areas of Khlong Toey district. The poll found the measure to be too severe and suggested those who may have violated the law for the first time should be given a warning. If a taxi motorcyclist commits such a violation again, his jacket should be seized for three months, rather than the proposed three years. The BMA plans to conduct a survey in all 50 districts, and submit the results to an administrative committee on taxi motorcyclists, chaired by the Department of Land Transport.

The campaign against motorcycles parking or being ridden on footpaths was carried out from July 9, 2018 to October 17, 2019. A total of 24,511 motorcyclists were arrested for violating the rule. Of that total, 4,225 motorcyclists were given a warning and 18,221 others paid a fine. The BMA continues to receive complaints from pedestrians about many motorcyclists, including taxi motorcyclists, accessing pavements.