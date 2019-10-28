Deputy prime minister views Phuket airport project site in Phang Nga

PHUKET – Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit has visited Phuket and followed up on the progress of the second Phuket airport project in Phang Nga, designed to accommodate over 5.5 million passengers yearly. The deputy prime minister attended a briefing on the airport project in Phang Nga at Phuket terminal auditorium. He was accompanied by Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senniam.

Phuket airport which is run by the Airports Of Thailand (AOT) can accommodate a maximum of 20 flights per hour for domestic and international passengers. The airport’s passenger terminal is intended to accommodate 12.5 passengers yearly or 9,000 passengers per hour. Last year however, the airport accommodated about 18 million passengers and 118,136 flights.

Due to limited space for future expansion, the second Phuket airport is being built in Phang Nga which is located near the existing Phuket airport. The designated location is in Kok Kloy subdistrict of Takua Thung district of Phang Nga which is only 23 kilometers from the existing Phuket airport. Road and rail transport projects will be implemented to link Phuket airport with Phang Nga. Upon the completion of the second airport, about 25 million passengers will be accommodated yearly.

The deputy prime minister assigned the deputy transport minister to decide whether the Department of Airports or the AOT will be responsible for the construction of the second Phuket airport in Phang Nga. The provincial governor of Phang Nga was assigned to follow up on the project and regularly report to the deputy prime minister.