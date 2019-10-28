Reduction in level of disaster management in four northeastern provinces

BANGKOK – The National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command has reduced the level of disaster management in four northeastern provinces, namely Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothorn, Si Sa Ket and Roi Et, but will follow up on, coordinate and support the provinces’ related operations.

Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda, commented today, that the tropical storms Podul and Kajiki brought heavy rains and flooding and huge damage to people’s property in many areas of Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothorn, Si Sa Ket and Roi Et. A number of villagers were killed in the storms.

However, the situation has returned to normal and the restoration of public utilities is being carried out, thus the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command has announced a reduction in the scope of disaster management from Level 3 to Level 2 to mitigate the effects of flooding in the four northeastern provinces. The provincial governors will order, control and command the related operations in their respective provinces to provide assistance to flood victims on a continual basis.

Over 13,000 houses, damaged by floods, have been repaired while electricity, tap water, communication systems and roads have been fixed and become usable. Government premises, public health units, schools, and temples are now open as usual. Seedlings, animal feed and aquatic species have been provided to the farmers and their occupational equipment and tools have been repaired.

Psychologists, social development officials and medical teams have taken close care of the people’s physical and mental health. The National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command will follow up on, coordinate and support the provinces’ related operations to help the people return to a normal life as soon as possible.