BGRIM endures economic downturn, virus impacts see good prospects for business expansion

BANGKOK – B.Grimm Power Plc (BGRIM) appears to weather the economic downturn and adverse impact brought by COVID-19 outbreak almost unscathed so far.







BGRIM CEO Preeyanart Soontornwata summa rised the state of the leading private power producer of Thailand following the assessment of the situation to date and outlook.

She said: “January 2020’s figures showed while some of industrial customers such as some auto parts, reduced power off-take due to the economic condition, but we also see many customers boosted their power purchase from the increasing demand.”

For instance, packaging firms like AJ Plast PLC and Universal Polybag increased power purchase in January by 20% over the same period last year.

Air conditioners and home appliances producers including Toshiba Consumer Products (Thailand) and Toshiba Carrier (Thailand) raised their purchase in the month by 9%, while new customer Tenma (Thailand) pushed overall delivery to the electronics group by 32%.

BGRIM is on course to expand its client’s long term contracts with 31 MW in additional power sales are set for sychronisation this year.

The company has lately clinched a deal to supply 8 MW to a new customer as part of the overall 31 MW due for delivery to users in Rayong Industrial Estate in 2020.







There are many good prospects for BGRIM to significantly expand its customer base in various industrial estates where there are 1,500 factories in operation and can become our customers.

Currently, there are 130 factories which have signed up for energy supplies from 17 BGRIM’s co-generation facilities.

“There are industries which require quality and reliable power supply including the data center business, petrochemical and steel which can well become our customers,” Mrs Preeyanart pointed out. BGRIM is regularly monitoring the demand in the areas in need, she added.







Regarding the expected drought situation, BGRIM has implemented water management measures to optimise water use and conserve water resources in accordance with sustainability guidelines.

Most of the water that is used by BGRIM’s co-generation facilities comes from recycled process or being treated wastewater from industrial plants.

The company has also added procedures to recycle water from the production process to help save water resources as well.

The company is confident that it will be able to continuously produce reliable power and steam to meet the needs of customers throughout the year, she concluded.











