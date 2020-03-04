Two Thai workers from South Korea listed as suspected cases

BANGKOK, March 3 – Two Thai illegal workers, returning from South Korea were found to have fever during the thermal screening upon their arrivals and sent to hospitals for monitoring and testing of the Covid-19 coronavirus.







Immigration police found two Thai workers out of all seven persons, returning from South Korea had suspicious symptoms during the screening at Savarnabhumi Airport yesterday, said Pol Col Choenron Rimpadee, deputy spokesman of immigration police.

They were sent to hospitals for the Covid-19 test and five others are advised to monitor themselves at home for 14 days.

Immigration police have prepared for the returns of illegal migrant workers in South Korea, called “little ghost”.

Airlines at the origin will report to Thai immigration after Thai workers check in to board the flights home.

Speaking about the measures on the planes, he said they would be given seats in separate zones and must wear masks all the time on board and will be the last group of passengers to get off the planes.

They will undergo thermal scanning at the airplane’s door before they enter the passenger terminal.

Illegal Thai migrant workers in South Korea have been given an amnesty by South Korean authorities to return to Thailand without having to pay a fine for overstaying their visa or being blacklisted. The amnesty began in December last year and continues until June 30 this year.

Meanwhile, Thai Foreign Minister, Don Pramudwinai said according to initial investigation 136 Thai workers arestaying in Daegu, the epicenter of the virus outbreak in South Korea and 300 others in surrounding areas.











