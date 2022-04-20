Barracuda mango prices surge amid mango sticky rice craze in Thailand

Barracuda mango prices are seeing a significant spike by as much as 10 baht per kg amid especially high demand for mango sticky rice.

Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade, said that in addition to higher demand, policies to intervene in the price mechanism and increase distribution channels have also contributed to the surge.



According to the director-general, the situation has helped mango growers to generate more revenue compared to last year.

Top quality barracuda mangos are being sold at prices ranging from 25-35 baht per kg, up from last year’s 22 – 25 baht per kg.







Wattanasak said that his department is working with the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) and Thailand Post on a program to further increase distribution channels for fruit farmers.

The initiative allows more than 3,500 factories and companies in 63 industrial estates under the IEAT to pre-order mangos and other seasonal fruits, with Thailand Post providing logistic solutions.

The IEAT will also allocate spaces inside industrial estates for farmers to set up stalls to directly sell their products.



A total of 78 vending booths for barracuda mangos from Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Udon Thani will also be erected in 33 provinces. These three provinces are considered key barracuda mango production hubs. (NNT)

































