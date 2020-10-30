Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport able to serve 60 million passengers in 2022

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob inspected the progress in the construction of the new terminal extension at Suvarnabhumi Airport, which is now 90 per cent completed and will be ready for operation in 2022.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

When the Satellite Terminal 1 or SAT-1 is finished and operational, it will increase the airport’s capacity by 15 million passengers per year to serve 60 million passengers per year.









According to the Airports of Thailand Plc., the third runway is under way and is expected to complete in 2023 after the construction began last month.

The third runway, together with the second-phase expansion of Suvarnabhumi Airport will increase its capacity to serve 90 million passengers per year.

He instructed the executives of the AoT and Suvarnabhumi Airport to repair runways and taxiways during the Covid-19 situation when the airport is not busy.











