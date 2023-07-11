Two killed in Bangkok’s Onnuch-Lat Krabang overpass collapse

Tragedy struck on Monday evening (10 July) in Lat Krabang district when a segment of an overpass under construction collapsed, claiming the lives of at least two people and leaving 13 others injured.

The incident occurred during ongoing construction of the Onnuch-Lat Krabang elevated road project, which was slated for completion next year.







As news of the collapse spread, Chatchaya Kamjan, a local official from Lat Krabang district, confirmed that one person – an engineer overseeing the construction – was killed when the segment gave way. The National Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team later discovered a second victim.

The immediate aftermath of the collapse prompted authorities to close off all traffic leading to the accident site, while urging commuters to seek alternative routes. The electricity supply in the area was temporarily cut off, with restoration expected by midnight.







Emergency response teams said five individuals were transported to Jularat Hospital, while eight others were taken to Lat Krabang Hospital for further treatment.

The project, contracted by Bangkok Metropolitan, had enlisted the joint efforts of Tharawan Construction Ltd and Napa Construction Co, Ltd. The collapse has raised concerns about construction safety and has sparked an investigation to determine the cause of the fatal incident. (NNT)

















