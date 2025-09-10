Bangkok zookeeper killed in lion enclosure after ignoring safety rules

BANGKOK, Thailand – A zookeeper at a private zoo in Bangkok has died after being attacked by multiple lions in an incident captured on video by tourists, police and a doctor said.

The attack occurred around 11:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday (Sept 10), according to Police Colonel Nirutpol Yotamat, Superintendent of Kannayao Police Station. The employee reportedly failed to follow safety regulations by stepping out of their vehicle in the lion enclosure.



According to witnesses, the zookeeper got out of a car and turned his back when a single lion, about 10 meters away, is seen slowly approaching before pouncing on the zookeeper from behind. The lion then dragged the victim to the ground before three to four other lions joined the attack.

Dr. Thawatchai Kanchanarin, a former surgeon at Phramongkutklao Hospital, stated that tourists who witnessed the attack attempted to help by honking their horns and shouting. Initially, onlookers believed the lions were simply “hugging” the zookeeper due to a perceived familiarity between them. The mauling reportedly lasted for about 15 minutes.

Zoo staff were able to get the victim away from the lions and transported them to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. (TNA)



































