Thailand and Cambodia hold First Special Session of General Border Committee in Koh Kong

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand and Cambodia convened the First Special Session of the General Border Committee (GBC) on Wednesday (Sept 10) in Koh Kong province, with General Nattaphon Narkphanit, Deputy Minister of Defence, leading the Thai delegation. The session took place at the Koh Kong Provincial Hall, with proceedings beginning at 10:45 a.m.



The Thai delegation included General Tharapong Malakam, Air Chief Marshal Nontree Intarasalee, Chamnanwit Terat, Woranat Khongmuang, General Kantapoj Setharatsamee, General Thongchai Rodyoi, Admiral Phairoj Fueangchan, and Air Chief Marshal Wachirapon Muangnoi. Officials from the defence, interior, and national security sectors also participated in the discussions.

Talks covered progress on a draft ceasefire agreement, outcomes of the recent Regional Border Committee (RBC) session, and steps to reduce tensions along the border. Delegates discussed lowering military presence, avoiding provocative rhetoric, and restoring trust through continued dialogue. Operational matters included humanitarian demining, combating transnational crime, and improving border management. The session also set the agenda for upcoming GBC and RBC meetings.



The meeting comes as both sides work to resolve border-related issues through direct engagement and practical cooperation, with attention to national sovereignty and the safety of communities along the frontier. (NNT)



































