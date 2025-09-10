Heavy rains bring widespread flooding and landslide risks across Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued warnings for continued heavy to very heavy rainfall across several regions, with the greatest risk between September 9 and 11 in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, as well as the eastern region, including Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Flash floods, runoff, and waterlogging are expected, especially in low-lying zones and near foothills. From September 12 to 14, rainfall is expected to ease in the northern and upper northeastern regions, but wet conditions will persist across the lower North, Northeast, Central Plains, South, and Bangkok.



In Bangkok, Lat Krabang district recorded 94 millimeters of rain, causing water at the district’s floodgate to exceed safe levels. Chachoengsao province, already holding excess water, cannot receive additional inflow. As a result, drainage is being redirected through the Phra Khanong floodgate into the Chao Phraya River. In nearby Samut Prakan, Governor Supamit Chinnasri has directed all agencies to provide immediate assistance, set up public help centers, and station response teams in flood-hit communities.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued alerts for rising river levels and flood risks across several provinces. In Phetchabun, the Pa Sak River is nearing overflow at Bo Rang Subdistrict. Chanthaburi’s districts, including the capital district, Laem Sing, and Makham, face warnings for floods, landslides, and runoff. In Kabin Buri district, the Prachin Buri River has breached its banks. Increased discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam is affecting areas in Sing Buri province, where residents outside flood barriers have been advised to move belongings to higher ground.



The Royal Irrigation Department reported that as of 6:00 a.m., water flow at Station C.2 in Nakhon Sawan measured 1,982 cubic meters per second. With additional inflows from the Sakae Krang River, water levels upstream of the Chao Phraya Dam are climbing. Discharge is being increased gradually to stay below 2,000 cubic meters per second. Meanwhile, Pa Sak Jolasid Dam has reduced outflow from 200 to 150 cubic meters per second to manage flooding downstream. In Ayutthaya, authorities introduced temporary navigation rules and declared 10 subdistricts in Bang Pa-In district as disaster-affected areas. Military units are assisting with evacuations, emergency barriers, and supply deliveries.





In Chon Buri, continuous rainfall has impacted the capital district, Si Racha, Bang Lamung, and Sattahip districts. Thirteen subdistricts and more than 30 communities have reported flooding. Roads such as Sukhumvit, Khao Lam, and routes near Nong Mon Market are submerged, hindering travel. The 2nd Infantry Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, King’s Guard has deployed personnel to install pumps, build barriers, and support affected households.





The Department of Mineral Resources has issued landslide warnings in Kanchanaburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat through September 10. Residents are advised to stay alert where rainfall exceeds 100 millimeters in 24 hours. Warnings include signs such as discolored water or debris. Those in vulnerable areas are urged to move to higher ground and avoid riverbanks. Emergency support is available through the Geohazard Operation Center and the department’s website. (NNT)



































