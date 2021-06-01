Bangkok will resolve reopening of more businesses again on June 14

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration turned down the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s decision to resume five kinds of business (museums, tattoo studios, nail salons, beauty clinics, spas, massage parlors and parks) on June 1 and ordered their closure to continue for 14 days.

The communicable disease committee of the BMA resolved on May 31 that five types of business in the capital could resume with disease control measures on June 1.







However, CCSA later dismissed the resolution and ordered their closure to be extended for 14 days from June 1.

In the latest development, the COVID-19 Information Center reported that on May 31 the country logged 2,230 new COVID-19 cases comprising 2,153 cases among general people and 77 prison inmates. There were 38 new fatalities in the same period.







On the same day, 3,390 COVID-19 cases recovered and were discharged from hospitals. Since April 1, there have been 133,159 COVID-19 cases in the country. (TNA)



















