Bangkok Governor urges fire safety after incident at wooden factory in Bang Pho area

BANGKOK, Thailand – Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the site of a fire that broke out at a wooden factory in Soi Pracharat Sai 1, Sukhothai Road, Bang Sue district. He was briefed by Mr. Phuchapong Sanyachot, Director of the Firefighting and Rescue Operations Division, about the incident.

Governor Chadchart explained that the smoke seen around Bangkok today is partly due to the fire at the wooden factory, a popular area for construction materials such as doors and window frames. The fire affected four connected wooden factories, with the third factory being heavily stocked with wood. Strong winds and dry conditions contributed to the spread of the fire. Fortunately, no one was injured, although two individuals experienced chest tightness and were sent to the hospital. Some residents from nearby rental homes were also impacted and were temporarily relocated to a nearby temple.







“Please be cautious about fire hazards, as fires have been frequent due to the dry and windy conditions,” Governor Chadchart warned. “Bangkok’s emergency services are always prepared to respond swiftly.”

In case of a fire emergency, citizens can call the Rama Radio Center at 199. (BMA)

































