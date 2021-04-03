Bangkok to promote local products during Songkran April 9-14 at Ong Ang Canal

Bangkok will hold a shopping fair to promote local products from 50 districts of Bangkok at Ong Ang Canal in Phra Nakhon district during Songkran from April 9-14, 4-11pm.



The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) deputy permanent secretary Wanlaya Wattanarat said more than 50 product booths will be set up in the fair, including food, beverage, herbal products, jewelry, clothes and souvenirs.







She said on April 12, there will be a ceremony to pour water on the Buddha’s image for blessings, while on April 12-13 there will be music and cultural performances, adding that merchants and tourists are encouraged to wear colorful clothes to add color to the Songkran Festival.



Ms. Wanlaya said visitors should follow Covid-19 preventive measures, which include maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks, washing hands regularly and check-in and out via the Thai Chana platform. (NNT)













