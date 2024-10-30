Cabinet grants citizenship to 483,000 long-term migrants and children born in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Cabinet has approved citizenship for 483,000 long-term migrants and children born in Thailand, with the policy set to take effect within 60 days. The decision, announced on October 29, is expected to support multiple sectors by formally recognizing individuals who have resided in Thailand for years.

According to Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap, the policy follows recommendations from the National Security Council to address nationality and legal status issues for long-term migrants and children born in the country. This new resolution replaces a previous one from January 2021. The affected groups include around 120,000 individuals who arrived between 1984 and 1999, approximately 215,000 between 2005 and 2011, 29,000 children born to ethnic minorities, and 113,000 children born to individuals without legal status, totaling 483,000 people.







The spokesperson outlined that reviewing applications individually for this large group could take up to 44 years, prompting the Cabinet to streamline procedures. The Ministry of Interior has been tasked with finalizing detailed regulations for implementation, which are expected to be issued within 30 to 60 days.

Jirayu reiterated that granting citizenship acknowledges these individuals’ longstanding presence and contributions to Thailand. Most already possess essential documentation and are employed within the country. The formal status will provide them with greater freedom of movement, enable increased economic participation, and improve the ability to track residency and backgrounds in public records.





































