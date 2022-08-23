Bangkok tightens screws on public safety at crowded mass transit stations

Bangkok Authorities have assured that they will work with mass transit rail providers to better manage services and passengers at crowded stations, following an incident at the Surasak BTS station in which around 30 persons were injured.

On Sunday (21 Aug), Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt assigned his deputy, Wisanu Sapsompol, to meet with representatives from the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS), the Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT), and Airport Rail Link, and Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM) to discuss safety measures and providing assistance to those being treated at hospitals.







Commuters gathered on an escalator at the Surasak BTS station on Saturday (20 Aug) to escape the rain after attending a concert. Crowding at the escalator’s top section caused several people to tumble backward, injuring other passengers as they were ascending the same escalator.

Chadchart said limiting the number of passengers accessing overcrowded train stations might be a possibility, noting that the proposal was awaiting consultation with train operators.







The Bangkok governor added that such a situation could also occur at stations with delayed trains or near venues hosting concerts or other major events that draw large crowds. He therefore urged the general public, particularly train passengers, to exercise caution when utilizing train services or dealing with circumstances involving crowds approaching or exiting a station. (NNT)



































