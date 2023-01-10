Bangkok tightens Covid measures as city expects tourist influx

The Bangkok city hall has announced it is making all preparations necessary to control the spread of COVID-19, as more visitors will be making their way to the Thai capital this year.

The Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt said he has instructed deputy governors to assess the preparedness of the city’s public health system, including available personnel, bed, medication, and vaccine.







The city hall will be closely monitoring the situation at tourist hotspots such as Yaowarat road, Khaosan road, hotels, temples, and floating markets, which could see an increase in transmission risks with a higher number of visitors.

The city has also reactivated its COVID-19 command center to ensure accurate reporting of information, as well as promoting health and hygiene measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing, hand hygiene, and the SHA Plus measure for businesses.







The Bangkok governor let on that the city hall could consider offering COVID-19 vaccines to visitors if they are interested, as well as preparing a system to support travelers who are not able to return to their country of origin due to COVID-19. Some countries require their citizens to have a negative COVID-19 test result prior to return. (NNT)

































