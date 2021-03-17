Bangkok targets vaccination of 6,000 people at risk from Bang Khae cluster

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) plans to start its Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Bang Khae on Wednesday to prevent the disease spreading further in the district.



Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the vaccinations would be administered at local hospitals and at Bang Khae market, targeting about 6,000 people in the district, at the rate of 500-600 a day, starting with market vendors and people close to them.







He said anyone considering themselves at risk because they had come into contact with infected people at the Bang Khae markets can request vaccination at local hospitals.

Meanwhile, six local markets have been ordered shut until at least tomorrow while they are being thoroughly disinfected, and future access to the markets would be subject to disease control measures and vendors must be vaccinated against Covid-19 before their markets reopens. (NNT)













