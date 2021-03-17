Thailand targets vaccine shots for 60% of population to restore economy and tourism

All first shots of the Covid-19 vaccine will be given to target populations in the next three months, while the entire inoculation program is expected to finish by the end of this year.



Public Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said when 60% of the population has been inoculated against Covid-19 and the prevention measures continue to be well maintained, the outbreak should be well under control.







He said an effective Covid-19 vaccine distribution plan will be crucial for the government’s plan to reopen the country and boost the economy through tourism promotion programs.







Dr Kiattiphum said in this current urgent and first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination program, 2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine supplied by China’s Sinovac Biotech are being distributed to all 13 provinces, including five provinces considered as the country’s prime tourist destinations. (NNT)













