Announcement for International Departing Passengers at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport:

The Immigration Bureau has announced that starting from December 15, 2023, passengers of all nationalities holding an electronic passport (e-passport) can now utilize the Immigration Auto Channel at the International Departure, Passport Control, Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/yUwoSvqK3B7jvmRF/

Immigration Bureau (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068925981064) (TAT)