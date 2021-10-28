Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport ready for international tourists Nov 1

A rehearsal day was held at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday, Oct 27 to prepare all personnel for the arrival of international tourists on and after November 1, when quarantine requirements will be lifted for many groups of travelers.

Press members observed the rehearsal for passenger services in the arrival area, where one of the focuses was adherence to the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 prevention measures. From November 1, the east and west concourses at the airport will be used to receive passengers. Both runways will be utilized, and 120 aircraft parking bays will be made available.







International passengers who disembark from aircraft will be screened for Covid and have their Thailand Pass checked by disease control officials before they are able to proceed to immigration. After collecting their baggage and going through customs, passengers will either proceed to a SHA Plus hotel to wait out their RT-PCR test result for one night, or enter quarantine in one of the Sandbox areas.



Suvarnabhumi Airport Director Kittiphum Kittikhachon asserted that the airport was ready to receive international passengers. He expects that after Thailand’s reopening on November 1, the number of flights will increase to 480 per day, from 320 per day at present. The number of passengers per day is expected to rise to 38,000 from 15,000 currently. (NNT)





































































