Bangkok sets up isolation facilities for patients waiting for hospital beds

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) is working with Piyavate Hospital and health networks in setting up 23 community isolation facilities in Bangkok, to handle more than 1,200 COVID-19 patients with less severe symptoms while they wait for hospital beds.

The Department of Medical Services (DMS) said the number of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in Bangkok is nearing a critical level. If the daily number of new cases in Bangkok reaches 2,000, the number of ICU beds in the capitals’ hospitals is expected to reach capacity in the next few weeks.







Leaders of 23 communities will inform local COVID-19 teams, from the Institute of HIV Research and Innovation (IHRI), about infected people in their localities. If infections are confirmed, the hospital will send mobile X-ray vehicles to examine them for signs of pneumonia, and the process will be repeated every three days.







NHSO secretary-general Jadej Thammatacharee said the NHSO will pay all the costs involved in the community isolation process, such as 1,000 baht for daily meals, RT-PCR testing costs and thermometers. (NNT)



















