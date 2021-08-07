Bangkok sets up 6 more of COVID testing centers

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration sets up six COVID-19 testing units which will start services on Saturday (Aug 7).

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the City Hall would provide COVID-19 tests at the six locations instead of operating mobile testing units to reduce confusion among people.







The six testing stations are at:

Phat 2 sporting ground in Ratchathewi district for 500 walk-in people a day from 6.30am with telephone number 0 2354 4212 Government Complex in Laksi district for 1,000 walk-in people a day from 7am with telephone number 0 2982 2081-2 72nd Anniversary Stadium in Min Buri district for 700 walk-in people a day from 6am with telephone number 0 2836 9999 ext 3621 and 3622

The recreation center of Lumpini park in Pathumwan district for 500 people a day from 7am with telephone number 0 2214 1044 and bookings via the QueQ app Under Rama VIII Bridge in Bang Phlat district for 400 people a day from 8am with telephone number 0 2424 0056 ext 5657 and bookings via QueQ Bang Khae Phirom market in Bang Khae district for 600 walk-in people a day from 8am with telephone number 0 2415 0157 (TNA)























